A vulnerability meets a provocation

Like a cliché or a bad joke.

In a bar.

Where they recognize

but cannot name each other until

it is too late. For the vulnerability,

anyway.

You know the rest.

The vulnerability becomes more himself,

soft as a fontanel.

Exposed.

The provocation likewise expressing

her nature.

Inciting; advancing.

Until – at the same moment —

they accomplish what, without confession,

they set out to do.

And then want a cigarette,

or a joke about a cigarette,

which the provocation tells,

a two-line gag:

Do you smoke after sex?

I don’t know; I’ve never looked.

The vulnerability laughs, though

he would have preferred tenderness.

Already, that sinking feeling is

descending, like a cloak: One night

is never enough, and

always too much.

Meanwhile, the provocation is

hitching up her trousers, lacing

on her shoes, oblivious to the vulnerability’s

reawakened loneliness, acute.

Which cries out, inevitably, as accusation:

You implicated me!

But the provocation is not having it.

You wanted it, she calls back, already

halfway out the door.

And it’s true, the vulnerability must admit,

but still painful, that

the provocation is like that —

Bogart tossing a trench coat

and a few words over the shoulder as

they part: Here’s looking at you, kid.

She’ll always have Paris.

But the vulnerability is Bergman:

He’ll always be losing it, and

looking for you, kid, always

looking for you.

Advertisements