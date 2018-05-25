One shot

finch t

Contemplation

  1. Michelle at The Green Study · · Reply

    House finches set up in an old robin’s nest outside the study window. They are talkers! I love watching them, though. Every morning and evening, they sit on top of the shepherd’s crook that holds a feeder and chatter away. I’ve been especially lucky to see birds in pairs this spring – red-winged blackbirds, rose-breasted grosbeaks, yellow goldfinches, cardinals, and brown-headed cowbirds. They seem to be sticking around, so I assume they’re nesting nearby.

    1. Cate · · Reply

      Lucky you! This morning, I saw a female house finch checking out the nest box finches usually occupy. Gladdened my heart, as I thought perhaps I wouldn’t have any nesters this year. I’ve also got a wren singing by another house — fingers crossed — and a couple days ago saw a black-headed grosbeak male feeding a female sunflower seeds. Hope to get a photo of that. I take immense pleasure in their proximity. Thanks for reading and commenting, Michelle!

      1. Michelle at The Green Study · · Reply

        My family is sick of me yelling for them to come to the window. I get a little giddy about wildlife right outside our door! This year seems especially busy and I’m not sure why – I’m hoping it’s not an indicator of shrinking habitat.

        1. Cate · ·

          I hope so, too. Might just be compressed activity resulting from your very late Spring.

  2. Aunt Nancy · · Reply

    Have had these little singers around my front porch this week, so sweet.

    1. Cate · · Reply

      And the men-finch are glorious in their courtship plumage. Thanks for reading and commenting, Aunt Nance!

  3. robert okaji · · Reply

    Before or after coffee?

    1. Cate · · Reply

      Both. 🙂

      1. robert okaji · · Reply

        🙂

  4. curioussteph · · Reply

    beautiful!

    1. Cate · · Reply

      Thank you. I especially love house finches, who are a reliable year-round beauty here while other species come and go.

      1. curioussteph · · Reply

        My Mom loved the finches around our house

