Some days
I tremble with incipient speed
though my tired feet falter on
this mobius strip, the fatally
familiar and radically confusing
arches and contours.
One day
I will achieve critical velocity,
a fierce momentum that
ignores the constraining curve, that
ruptures this impossible skin with
a beauty to raise the dead.
James Wright, whose
precious tongue was
silenced
by cancer, will speak
unmistakably to my infinite ear
Suddenly I realize
That if I stepped out of my body I would break
Into blossom
and God will God
will raise freedom God
will sing happiness from
your mortal throat and
I will answer you I will
I will answer you
with this poem.
You’ll see.
