You’ll see

May 17, 2018

mobius2Some days

I tremble with incipient speed
though my tired feet falter on
this mobius strip, the fatally
familiar and radically confusing
arches and contours.

One day

I will achieve critical velocity,
a fierce momentum that
ignores the constraining curve, that
ruptures this impossible skin with
a beauty to raise the dead.

 James Wright, whose
precious tongue was
silenced
by cancer, will speak
unmistakably to my infinite ear

Suddenly I realize
That if I stepped out of my body I would break
Into blossom

and God will God
will raise freedom God
will sing happiness from
your mortal throat and

I will answer you I will
I will answer you
with this poem.

You’ll see.

 

james wright

“A Blessing,” James Wright

