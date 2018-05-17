Some days

I tremble with incipient speed

though my tired feet falter on

this mobius strip, the fatally

familiar and radically confusing

arches and contours.

One day

I will achieve critical velocity,

a fierce momentum that

ignores the constraining curve, that

ruptures this impossible skin with

a beauty to raise the dead.

James Wright, whose

precious tongue was

silenced

by cancer, will speak

unmistakably to my infinite ear

Suddenly I realize

That if I stepped out of my body I would break

Into blossom

and God will God

will raise freedom God

will sing happiness from

your mortal throat and

I will answer you I will

I will answer you

with this poem.

You’ll see.

“A Blessing,” James Wright

