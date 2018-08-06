Meteorological madness, it was,

the warnings accreting like worries,

overlapping, tumbling into

ominous air, hushed and

heavy as portents:

Severe thunderstorms.

Flash floods.

Tornadoes.

Streetlights cleaved

the midday dark, and when

the mouths of the sky opened, they

shouted awesome as if Nature were

angry at its word being co-opted,

diminished, applied to every

unworthy and trivial good.

Here, said Nature, is awesome:

two inches of rain in fifteen minutes,

gales to capsize galleons,

pea-sized hail forming snowdrifts

in late July. Rivers foaming

and galloping over ruined banks.

Here, said the wild world, is awesome.

***

I shoveled the deck later,

surveyed the damage:

Young spinach and kale shredded

inside the shattered cold frame.

Ripening cherry tomatoes

pulverized; likewise, the rhubarb,

its broad, wrinkled leaves in tatters.

Yet, new growth this morning, hatching

from the plant’s center like a verdant egg.

The tomatoes, too, sprouting tender leaves,

though there will be no more buds

and no harvest, not before a killing frost.

They were still alive and keeping on, as if

it were all the same: the sun and the storm,

the fruit and the barren stalks,

the benevolence of one day,

the violence of another.

Oh, I said, nearing 60 with so much

gone wrong, so much unrealized:

That’s how it’s done.

