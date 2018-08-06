Meteorological madness, it was,
the warnings accreting like worries,
overlapping, tumbling into
ominous air, hushed and
heavy as portents:
Severe thunderstorms.
Flash floods.
Tornadoes.
Streetlights cleaved
the midday dark, and when
the mouths of the sky opened, they
shouted awesome as if Nature were
angry at its word being co-opted,
diminished, applied to every
unworthy and trivial good.
Here, said Nature, is awesome:
two inches of rain in fifteen minutes,
gales to capsize galleons,
pea-sized hail forming snowdrifts
in late July. Rivers foaming
and galloping over ruined banks.
Here, said the wild world, is awesome.
***
I shoveled the deck later,
surveyed the damage:
Young spinach and kale shredded
inside the shattered cold frame.
Ripening cherry tomatoes
pulverized; likewise, the rhubarb,
its broad, wrinkled leaves in tatters.
Yet, new growth this morning, hatching
from the plant’s center like a verdant egg.
The tomatoes, too, sprouting tender leaves,
though there will be no more buds
and no harvest, not before a killing frost.
They were still alive and keeping on, as if
it were all the same: the sun and the storm,
the fruit and the barren stalks,
the benevolence of one day,
the violence of another.
Oh, I said, nearing 60 with so much
gone wrong, so much unrealized:
That’s how it’s done.
a moment’s breath in destruction – the pent up exhalations of an earth mother gone past mad and wild, reclaiming ~ it’s a shame about the garden, but then, life continues, as it alway will and has, without our interference … which, if we are smart enough to observe, in the smallest of ways, perhaps offers us exactly the faith and hope we need – to find the silver lining
I really enjoyed the strength and vitality of this poem. It embraces the pause before the storm, and all that happens during and after, and is an apt metaphor in life.
LikeLike
Thank you for your appreciation, and for such a thoughtful response. I feel as you do about these “exhalations,” respecting Nature’s amazing power and admiring how non-human life just goes on without complaint, fully alive as it can be until it cycles back into death.
LikeLiked by 1 person
yes, this poem sort of reminds of a key line, which unfortunately I can’t recall right in the moment, from the movie Adaptation; the gist is – plants and animals survive in a natural way, and are far more “evolved” because they adapt far easier, quickly and naturally than humans, without the emotional baggage.
The actual lines delivered by Meryl Streep to Nicolas Cage are brilliant.
LikeLike
sad gardener’s
lament, Cate 😦
LikeLike
You know, I didn’t really feel sad about it once I saw the new growth. As a gardener, I seem more interested in process than outcome. Now, if I could just adapt that philosophy to other areas of life ….. 🙂
LikeLike
Much wisdom in nature. Sounds like a horrendous storm.
LikeLike
Truly, it was memorable!
LikeLike