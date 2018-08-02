One shot

August 2, 2018 · by · in Uncategorized · 2 Comments
bounty

Bounty

Advertisements
Tags: , , , , , , ,

2 comments

  1. MOMENTS · · Reply

    Beautiful grapes, beautiful shots!

    Like

    1. Cate · · Reply

      Thank you! These are actually chokecherries — a common volunteer around these parts — and I’m glad I took the shot when I did. A powerful storm moved through soon after, stripping leaves and fruit off area vegetation.

      Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: