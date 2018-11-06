One shot

November 6, 2018 · by · in Uncategorized · 2 Comments
flag

The winter of our discontent

Advertisements
Tags: , , , , , , ,

2 comments

  1. onemillionphotographs · · Reply

    What beautiful photos! Thank you for sharing!

    Like

    1. Cate · · Reply

      You’re welcome, and thank you for your appreciation! We had our first substantial snow a week ago in the Pikes Peak foothills, and the snowy flag seemed an apt metaphor for today’s midterm elections.

      Liked by 1 person

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: