What vexes you, L3?

(Or perhaps L2; you collude.)

Your mysterious mechanics grind;

your elegant architecture abrades.

Now you speak, now

declare age or injury

life or experience dissolving

what cohered so long ago

and early

in my mother’s womb.

You tiny tadpole,

you primitive curiosity:

Who could imagine

what you would become?

The notochord is the earliest beginning of

the bony vertebrae and

the remainder of the skeleton

the genesis of all my bones

unfurling, an innocent

fist opening to the years ahead,

the twisting and bending,

the lifting and bearing

of weights tangible and not.

The days you stretched skyward.

The nights you curled again like a fetus.

The uncomplaining decades.

Now you are vulnerable.

What may I offer?

Ice? Heat? Ibuprofen?

Pain displaces presumption,

the fluid comfort

l took for granted.

You ache.

Therefore, I apply poetry

and consider enjambment, the

unexpected meaningful break

in a sentence or

a clause or

a life

saying, we go on differently now,

saying, this is the hot voice

of infrastructure crumbling,

saying, this is the song

of our later years,

our prehistoric perfection

slowly unbecoming.

Saying, sing.

Advertisements