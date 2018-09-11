From my cat, I catch contentment

Some strange grace arises

from the hand buried

in the soft fur of my cat’s

purring belly and spreads

up my arm to the rotator cuff

that tore and mended poorly, through

the hollow of my chest wherein beats

raggedly the perplexed heart,

down the depthless region of

fulfilled and disappointed desire, into

the tired legs on which I ran for

decades through fading youth, to

the battered bunioned feet on

which still I stand upright.

Some strange grace arises and

expands beyond the skin

I always knew — always knew —

was not there, and floods

my life backward with fidelity, with

something like happiness:

This was mine; this experience.

This was my life.

And for a moment I want only

what I have, precisely

what has been, exactly

what will be. I want only

this aging hand, buried deep in

the soft fur of my cat’s belly,

purring.

Advertisements