From my cat, I catch contentment

September 11, 2018

 

Some strange grace arises
from the hand buried
in the soft fur of my cat’s
purring belly and spreads

up my arm to the rotator cuff
that tore and mended poorly, through
the hollow of my chest wherein beats
raggedly the perplexed heart,

down the depthless region of
fulfilled and disappointed desire, into
the tired legs on which I ran for
decades through fading youth, to
the battered bunioned feet on
which still I stand upright.

Some strange grace arises and
expands beyond the skin
I always knew — always knew —
was not there, and floods
my life backward with fidelity, with
something like happiness:

This was mine; this experience.
This was my life.

And for a moment I want only
what I have, precisely
what has been, exactly
what will be.  I want only
this aging hand, buried deep in
the soft fur of my cat’s belly,
purring.

 

 

2 comments

  1. Jazz Jaeschke · · Reply

    Yes … you want only bliss … Lucky are we who instantly “get” this! Thank you for such a beautiful expression of something easily taken for granted.

    Like

    1. Cate · · Reply

      I will pass along your appreciation to my cat. 🙂 Thanks, as always, for reading and commenting!

      Like

%d bloggers like this: