Someone new may speak

if I, today, keep silent.

Be still, for you

cannot utter a word

worth saying,

And any chair

that’s empty here,

no syllable as dear as

the space it rushes to occupy,

that’s someone

who is dying:

which left empty might be

another’s in-drawn breath.

Find him.

Italicized stanzas are from Franz Wright’s poem Alder Street, included in his 2006 collection, God’s Silence.

