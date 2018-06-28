Bird meets world: Less than two weeks out of the egg, a baby finch peers out of its nest for the first time.
Wow! So adorable
Indeed. And so vulnerable at this age.
Aaaawwwee, this is an adorable shot! You captured a precious moment. Thanks for sharing 🙂
You’re welcome! I felt likely to get a nice photo of this little one just encountering the world.
Gorgeous!
Thanks, Bob. And now the baby finches are looking like they want to fledge …. today. Wait! I say. I’m not ready. 🙂 Frankly, I’m not sure they are quite, either, but their parents know a lot better than I.
This is a beautiful shot
Thank you. Used a long lens and tried to get close enough to capture this little one’s sweet face without disturbing it or its siblings. Success, I think!
Oh yes definitely.Once I shot a line of sparrows..I had to a zillion shot before I could take the perfect one.
