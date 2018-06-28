One shot

June 28, 2018
first look

Bird meets world: Less than two weeks out of the egg, a baby finch peers out of its nest for the first time.

  1. Euphrates. · · Reply

    Wow! So adorable

    1. Cate · · Reply

      Indeed. And so vulnerable at this age.

  2. bodyandsoulnourishmentblog · · Reply

    Aaaawwwee, this is an adorable shot! You captured a precious moment. Thanks for sharing 🙂

    1. Cate · · Reply

      You’re welcome! I felt likely to get a nice photo of this little one just encountering the world.

  3. robert okaji · · Reply

    Gorgeous!

    1. Cate · · Reply

      Thanks, Bob. And now the baby finches are looking like they want to fledge …. today. Wait! I say. I’m not ready. 🙂 Frankly, I’m not sure they are quite, either, but their parents know a lot better than I.

  4. Megha's World · · Reply

    This is a beautiful shot

    1. Cate · · Reply

      Thank you. Used a long lens and tried to get close enough to capture this little one’s sweet face without disturbing it or its siblings. Success, I think!

      1. Megha's World · · Reply

        Oh yes definitely.Once I shot a line of sparrows..I had to a zillion shot before I could take the perfect one.

