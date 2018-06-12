The lesser-known squirrel days of summer
Ha! A common pose around my yard, but it was your caption that made me laugh.
LikeLike
Glad you enjoyed it, though Chloe deserves much of the credit for inspiration. 🙂
For some reason, it always makes me feel good when I see the squirrels or rabbits just chilling in my yard, like I provided a safe haven. Of course, it’s all an illusion. All it take is a hawk or fox to show up. Still, when you fall so low on the food chain, those moments must be pretty nice.
Yes, they cheer me, too. And Chloe is such a ham; she has been entertaining me for peanuts — literally — for months, though I am encouraging her to eat healthier offerings (with minimal effect).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Ha! A common pose around my yard, but it was your caption that made me laugh.
LikeLike
Glad you enjoyed it, though Chloe deserves much of the credit for inspiration. 🙂
LikeLike
For some reason, it always makes me feel good when I see the squirrels or rabbits just chilling in my yard, like I provided a safe haven. Of course, it’s all an illusion. All it take is a hawk or fox to show up. Still, when you fall so low on the food chain, those moments must be pretty nice.
LikeLike
Yes, they cheer me, too. And Chloe is such a ham; she has been entertaining me for peanuts — literally — for months, though I am encouraging her to eat healthier offerings (with minimal effect).
LikeLiked by 1 person