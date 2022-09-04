News

September 4, 2022

You’ll never know why
it’s called news from
the Times, the Gazette,
any Chronicle of human

sturm und drang, a
narrative so ancient,
so tedious, so dully
repetitive it bores

even the god who set
it in motion. News is
your cat’s erect ears
reporting the hidden mouse;

your dog’s obsequious
smile confessing
his latest mischief.
News is your first

sight of grosbeak
fledglings,  a flurry of
feeding hummingbirds
as summer thins

and cools, the
chaos of feathers
a hawk left behind.
The diagnosis;

the missed step;
the blinding glare
of headlights
you cannot avoid.

3 comments

  1. Russ Schuetz · · Reply

    That ended a bit darkly. :-0 … But I loved, ‘News is
    your cat’s erect ears
    reporting the hidden mouse;’. 🙂

    Like

  2. NatashaMarie · · Reply

    Yes. This. Thank you 🙏🏼

    Like

    1. Cate · · Reply

      You’re welcome. Thank you for expressing your appreciation.

      Like

