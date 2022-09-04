You’ll never know why

it’s called news from

the Times, the Gazette,

any Chronicle of human

sturm und drang, a

narrative so ancient,

so tedious, so dully

repetitive it bores

even the god who set

it in motion. News is

your cat’s erect ears

reporting the hidden mouse;

your dog’s obsequious

smile confessing

his latest mischief.

News is your first

sight of grosbeak

fledglings, a flurry of

feeding hummingbirds

as summer thins

and cools, the

chaos of feathers

a hawk left behind.

The diagnosis;

the missed step;

the blinding glare

of headlights

you cannot avoid.