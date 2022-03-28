When I tired of
truncating loss in
my second tongue,
which requires
a discipline leached
from emptying places by
the very thing of
which I wished
to speak, I reverted
to prose, to its spacious lexicon, the capacious luxury of too many words — sometimes, not quite right; sometimes, marshaled in the wrong order, unruly children who will not hew the line. Because they are playing. Because my life among the gone and going — my dead father, my deteriorating mother, the old hens whose occasional labored breath measures their mortality, the geriatric cat whose spine daily grows more prominent — is not my only life.
She brought me a mouse again today, declaring her allegiance to the experience she still fully inhabits. The old hens — still beautiful — gape and tilt, then peck and scratch, eat and drink, dustbathe. Happy, still. My mother tells me again she is worn out; the present malaise is her last. One day she will be right. Not today.
I inhabit an aging body, a ship traversing uncertain waters; a worn keel, a wobbly rudder. I navigate by flickering stars on a chart I have half-forgotten. All around me, older vessels, less seaworthy — ghost ships becoming — entrusted to my care. Some day not distant, waves whose authority I later recognize will capsize each in turn.
If one sea submerges, or we sail off its edge, are we christened in another? Must we concede the final beauty of bones?
I swear I will not look away. I swear. This is my fleet; I will keep one eye on each slow disappearance, the other fixed on the beacon that illuminates the far shore from which we were launched, to which we return. I will not look away. I swear.
For now, the mysterious moon before dawn, each day’s sun blushing the dark horizon. For now, the increase in bird song. For now, the trembling and dazed mouse — this one luckier than others — I carry to safety, praising my old cat for trying to feed me. For now, my young hen – brilliant white, with comical cheek muffs — who asks to be held and stroked, told she is marvelous. I do. She is. I might have
written a poem
that says: I despair,
I rejoice; I sail
alone, I sail near
you on this roiling
sea. We shudder;
we steady. I might
have chosen the
few perfect words
impeccably configured
to say: daily,
we are lost,
and daily, found,
to say: we are
all ghost ships
becoming, yet holding
course for now,
holding and tasting
the salt air, feeling
the thrill and buck and calm,
this passage, our lives, and
even the flickering stars
are light enough. Even
the flickering stars
are light enough. I
swear I will not
look away. I swear.
So beautifully and achingly presented. Thankyou for your thoughts.
Michele
You’re most welcome. Thank you for reading and responding.
Phenomenal, Cate! Love the letting-go-prose. Love the cat; and the mouse; and the hen. And I so identify with the sense of watching my fleet vanish one by one, knowing I too will slip from current horizon eventually as others gasp, watching.
Thank you, Jazz! And exactly so, on your observation. What a voyage, this life.
A beautiful piece, Cate. You state so well what so many of us feel, yet hide from. And I love your transition from poetry to prose and back. Peace to you and your brood of all ages. -Russ
Thank you, Russ, for your lovely response, and for indulging a little experimentation. 🙂 Wishing you and yours — human and animal — a full experience of every moment. And then the next.
Cate Terwilliger, you take my breath away. Your prose IS poetry!
I LOVE this — that you paid the attention and took the time to make the shift, to reconfigure! A rare gift, and from a poet I admire. You made my day, Stephanie! Thank you.
