This trace of

snow is not

enough, not

enough to ease

the long drought,

quench the earth,

quash the coming

fires. Too little, too

late in the age of our

realized ruin, yet

enough, just

enough to record

in bas-relief the

perishing evidence of

remaining wonders:

the fragile tines

of an early junco’s

foot, the soft and clever

paws of last

night’s raccoon. This

trace of snow is not

enough, not

enough to answer

any prayer we still

have the right to

make, but a call to

praise, a call to

praise every

vanishing beauty.