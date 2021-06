If he may be she and

she may be they me

you may call Sir

as in knight bachelor as in

knight errant as in

courageous and questing

unfettered undaunted not

for me spinster that

pitiable title assigned

unmarried women

its sad connotations

its shriveled possibility

not like bachelor

nothing like knight no

if he may be she and

she may be they me

you may call Sir