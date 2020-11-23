Bisection

November 23, 2020

Do deer exist in the dark?
Or does dawn extrude them
from night’s residual grace?

I assume so much.

Saw me in half;
bid me choose:

the omniscient brain
drained of wonder, or
blind legs that carry me,
tentative and curious,

through palpable air?

 

 

 

 

4 comments

  1. D'Arcy Fallon · · Reply

    Dang, Cate! Nicely done!

    Like

    1. Cate · · Reply

      Thanks, D’Arce! I would adore seeing your beautiful face over the holidays. I hope you’ll be with loved ones.

      Like

  2. Michelle at The Green Study · · Reply

    Lovely phrasing: “night’s residual grace”.

    Like

    1. Cate · · Reply

      Thanks, Michelle!

      Liked by 1 person

