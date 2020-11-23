Do deer exist in the dark?
Or does dawn extrude them
from night’s residual grace?
I assume so much.
Saw me in half;
bid me choose:
the omniscient brain
drained of wonder, or
blind legs that carry me,
tentative and curious,
through palpable air?
Dang, Cate! Nicely done!
Thanks, D’Arce! I would adore seeing your beautiful face over the holidays. I hope you’ll be with loved ones.
Lovely phrasing: “night’s residual grace”.
Thanks, Michelle!
