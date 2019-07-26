Tullio Di Sandro sings

a song of remorse a song

for the dead muddled

in his native tongue

in his immigrant heart

wanting life for her

not death

Mia figlia, il mio cuore

a dirge for what

cannot be undone

a lament for love and fear

wed in the catastrophic instant

she dropped from

his coarse and tender hands

the little girl he

meant to save from

a sinking ship

In cerca della tua vita,

ho dato a morte

He will hear the dull

thud of her skull

on the keel of the lifeboat

when he is too old to hear

anything else

and feel all his days

the monstrous God

of his fathers, who did not

calm his panic, who did not

change his mind, who did not

send a wave or

a wind or

a blessing that —

her small body already falling —

might have landed her

safely, after all, in the future

he came so far to

give her, might have spared

him the song he will sing

for the rest of his life

Ti amo perdonami

Ti amo perdonami

The Andrea Doria sank 63 years ago, on July 26, 1956. Forty-six people died as a result of the Italian luxury liner’s collision with the Swedish ship Stockholm. While more than 1,600 passengers survived the impact and were rescued in the 11 hours before the Andrea Doria sank, a handful died during and after evacuation. Among them was 4-year-old Norma Di Sandro, whose panicked father Tullio — trying to save her life — dropped her on her head from the severely listing liner into a lifeboat. She was the only child of Tullio and his wife Filomena, who had left their Milan home to sail in tourist class to America, where they hoped to give their daughter a better life.

Advertisements