Ever a great rumble

in the heaven
of cats teeming with
clever but catchable
mice, sounding with
birdsong to prick
sharp velvet ears.

The satisfying flesh of
captured things;
shrimp and fish
and chicken and

acres of sand
yielding softly
to fastidious paws.

Quilted across the endless
ether patches of sun,
and all over creation
makeshift toys scattered:

string and paper wads,
feathers and leaves
tossed by mischievous winds.

Fields of catnip in which to roll;
the prickly pleasure of
stiff-toothed brushes

and everywhere the soft
approach on supple feet, tails
raised in recognition, in greeting

the especially good humans
each moment arriving, offering
their infinite laps and the
strange and tender hands of God

calling forth perpetually
that perfect song.

 

