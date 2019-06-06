Ever a great rumble

in the heaven
of cats teeming with
clever but catchable
mice, sounding with
birdsong to prick
sharp velvet ears.
The satisfying flesh of
captured things;
shrimp and fish
and chicken and
acres of sand
yielding softly
to fastidious paws.
Quilted across the endless
ether patches of sun,
and all over creation
makeshift toys scattered:
string and paper wads,
feathers and leaves
tossed by mischievous winds.
Fields of catnip in which to roll;
the prickly pleasure of
stiff-toothed brushes
and everywhere the soft
approach on supple feet, tails
raised in recognition, in greeting
the especially good humans
each moment arriving, offering
their infinite laps and the
strange and tender hands of God
calling forth perpetually
that perfect song.
Beautiful
Thank you, fellow lover of black felines. 🙂
Very sweet and lovely poem! Thank you!
You’re welcome. So glad you enjoyed it!
