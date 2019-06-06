Ever a great rumble

in the heaven

of cats teeming with

clever but catchable

mice, sounding with

birdsong to prick

sharp velvet ears.

The satisfying flesh of

captured things;

shrimp and fish

and chicken and

acres of sand

yielding softly

to fastidious paws.

Quilted across the endless

ether patches of sun,

and all over creation

makeshift toys scattered:

string and paper wads,

feathers and leaves

tossed by mischievous winds.

Fields of catnip in which to roll;

the prickly pleasure of

stiff-toothed brushes

and everywhere the soft

approach on supple feet, tails

raised in recognition, in greeting

the especially good humans

each moment arriving, offering

their infinite laps and the

strange and tender hands of God

calling forth perpetually

that perfect song.

