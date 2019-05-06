I live in a little valley beneath the local high school track, where each May youngsters from area schools gather to compete in hurdles, sprints, relays and field events. Their physiques vary widely: Some are small and awkward as colts, having barely encountered puberty; others appear to have come neatly through that hormonal tumult and landed in the bodies of young adults. All are beautiful in a way they will not fully appreciate until it is irretrievably gone.

So again this year, I grabbed my camera and headed up to the meet to bear witness: to feel the excitement of competition, the elegance of earnest effort and the poignant poetry of youth in full bloom, as yet undiminished by time.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

