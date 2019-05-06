Youth

May 6, 2019 · by · in Uncategorized · Leave a comment

I live in a little valley beneath the local high school track, where each May youngsters from area schools gather to compete in hurdles, sprints, relays and field events.  Their physiques vary widely: Some are small and awkward as colts, having barely encountered puberty; others appear to have come neatly through that hormonal tumult and landed in the bodies of young adults.  All are beautiful in a way they will not fully appreciate until it is irretrievably gone.

So again this year, I grabbed my camera and headed up to the meet to bear witness:  to feel the excitement of competition,  the elegance of earnest effort and the poignant poetry of youth in full bloom, as yet undiminished by time.

 

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Advertisements
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: