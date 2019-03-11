Rain.
Split a hundred heavens,
heedless and headlong.
Run to the one river you know;
gather the pocket-sized stones.
In case.
Or, circle the wagons;
shoulder your weapons.
But, look: Defense is an act of war, too.
And the enemy is never where you think.
Or who.
You have misconstrued everything.
Everything.
Still, be kind.
Some soft and silken forever
whispers in a dream
you can’t remember.
Listen.
That was like listening to the rain in waves and intermittent recesses.
I’m glad. Thank you for reading and remarking.
it’s up so loud
can hear it
blasting out
your earbuds 🙂
Thanks for listening, sweet David.
I’m listening, Cate. I’m listening!
Thanks, Bob. Always glad to have your gifted ears.
