March 11, 2019

Rain.
Split a hundred heavens,
heedless and headlong.
Run to the one river you know;
gather the pocket-sized stones.

In case.

Or, circle the wagons;
shoulder your weapons.

But, look: Defense is an act of war, too.
And the enemy is never where you think.

Or who.

You have misconstrued everything.
Everything.

Still, be kind.
Some soft and silken forever
whispers in a dream
you can’t remember.
Listen.

autumn

7 comments

  1. umashankar · · Reply

    That was like listening to the rain in waves and intermittent recesses.

    1. Cate · · Reply

      I’m glad. Thank you for reading and remarking.

  2. smilecalm · · Reply

    it’s up so loud
    can hear it
    blasting out
    your earbuds 🙂

    1. Cate · · Reply

      Thanks for listening, sweet David.

  3. robert okaji · · Reply

    I’m listening, Cate. I’m listening!

    1. Cate · · Reply

      Thanks, Bob. Always glad to have your gifted ears.

      1. robert okaji · · Reply

        🙂

