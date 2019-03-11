Rain.

Split a hundred heavens,

heedless and headlong.

Run to the one river you know;

gather the pocket-sized stones.

In case.

Or, circle the wagons;

shoulder your weapons.

But, look: Defense is an act of war, too.

And the enemy is never where you think.

Or who.

You have misconstrued everything.

Everything.

Still, be kind.

Some soft and silken forever

whispers in a dream

you can’t remember.

Listen.



