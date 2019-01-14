The surf rolls over

their impress still the

sand at Halona Cove

does not erase

Lancaster and Kerr

embracing here

forever consumed

by hunger they cannot sate.

Sinatra looks for trouble

and finds it finds it in spades

keeps finding it.

Clift still loves the Army

which doesn’t love him

still plays

a beautiful bugle

with exquisite lips

those fine and

fragile features

that perfect face.

(This was before the accident, which never happens.)

Nothing works out

from here

to eternity.

Still

reveille declares some

distant dawn, again declares,

and fades.

Taps, it sounds,

and sounds,

forever.





Advertisements