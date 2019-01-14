From here

January 14, 2019 · by · in Uncategorized · Leave a comment

burt deborah

The surf rolls over
their impress still the
sand at Halona Cove
does not erase 

Lancaster and Kerr
embracing here
forever consumed
by hunger they cannot sate. 

Sinatra looks for trouble
and finds it finds it in spades
keeps finding it.

Clift still loves the Army
which doesn’t love him
still plays 

a beautiful bugle
with exquisite lips
those fine and
fragile features
that perfect face.

(This was before the accident, which never happens.) 

Nothing works out
from here
to eternity.
Still

reveille declares some
distant dawn, again declares,
and fades.

Taps, it sounds,
and sounds,
forever.

 

clift1
 

Advertisements
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: