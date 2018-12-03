I almost fell blindly into the wholesale approbation now accumulating around the late George H. W. Bush, who is being lionized as the last president who came of age during WWII and epitomized that era’s best values: courage, service, modesty.
These are qualities most Americans deeply value, yet they comprise a partial truth. Bush’s character had ignoble aspects that also must be remembered: Personally, he was a groper of women, including a 16-year-old girl when he was 79. As president, he nominated Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court and steadfastly supported him against credible accusations of sexual misconduct.
Is any of this sounding familiar? This article from Laura McGann at Vox encourages us to remember all of Bush’s legacy, including personal and political behaviors that predicted the current groper-in-chief and the Brett Kavanaugh hearings.
These are not simply dissonant, dismissable details of an otherwise honorable life, but evidence of a disrespectful, damaging view of women that should belong to an earlier era, but does not. This, too, is the truth of George H.W. Bush.
Amen Rafiki. There is “the whole truth.” This is not speaking ill of the dead … it is speaking truthfully of the dead. And though it was a while ago, his history with LGBT issues is poor.
LikeLike
He was much better than his predecessor around HIV/AIDS, though.
Every person exists in the context of his/her time, of course. Mostly, I am sad that the times have been so slow to change around respect and equality for women.
Thanks for suggesting this post, Rafiki.
LikeLike