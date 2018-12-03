The whole truth

I almost fell blindly into the wholesale approbation now accumulating around the late George H. W. Bush, who is being lionized as the last president who came of age during WWII and epitomized that era’s best values: courage, service, modesty.

These are qualities most Americans deeply value, yet they comprise a partial truth. Bush’s character had ignoble aspects that also must be remembered: Personally, he was a groper of women, including a 16-year-old girl when he was 79. As president, he nominated Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court and steadfastly supported him against credible accusations of sexual misconduct.

Is any of this sounding familiar? This article from Laura McGann at Vox encourages us to remember all of Bush’s legacy, including personal and political behaviors that predicted the current groper-in-chief and the Brett Kavanaugh hearings.

These are not simply dissonant, dismissable details of an otherwise honorable life, but evidence of a disrespectful, damaging view of women that should belong to an earlier era, but does not. This, too, is the truth of George H.W. Bush.

Advertisements