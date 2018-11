I am coming for my goat,

the one you got years ago

through the gate I left open.

The best, the cashmere

with exquisite wool:

fine as silk,

soft as whispers.

I miss her too much.

You may have instead,

for a time,

this pygmy. Wool

like steel, true,

but look: cute

as a button.

If you keep her in your house,

she will pee on your carpet,

after which

I will fetch

her home to

the field of play,

where goats belong.

