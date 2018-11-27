One shot

November 27, 2018 · by · in Uncategorized · 2 Comments
sharpenjay

Winter jay

Advertisements
Tags: , , , , , ,

2 comments

  1. eliboswell · · Reply

    Thank you. This is a beautiful shot of a lovely bird, and I really needed it. 🙂

    Like

    1. Cate · · Reply

      You’re welcome. You’re easy to please — a lovely trait. 🙂

      Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: