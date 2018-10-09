If you could

The ghosts of fawns

haunt roadways where

countless, careless cars ruined

their immaculate forms, where

does stood vigil, bewildered

by their sudden stillness.

The ghosts of fawns

are prey in secret gulches, they

are tufts of coarse fur, they

are bleached bones, they

are perfect cloven hooves

small as your thumb.

Your hand, your tender hand, could

hold all four, could

press them to your sad heart,

your strong heart. Your

living lungs could

make of ragged breath

a prayer God feels

compelled to answer

and restore their

unblemished bodies, prick

their immense velvet ears, bring light

once more to their innocent eyes.

This you could do again and again,

where the ghosts of fawns haunt roadways,

where their unlived lives weight secret gulches.

Oh, how you would delight the does!

Advertisements