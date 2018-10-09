If you could

October 9, 2018 · by · in Uncategorized · Leave a comment

fawn hoof

 

The ghosts of fawns
haunt roadways where
countless, careless cars ruined
their immaculate forms, where
does stood vigil, bewildered
by their sudden stillness.

The ghosts of fawns
are prey in secret gulches, they
are tufts of coarse fur, they
are bleached bones, they
are perfect cloven hooves
small as your thumb.

Your hand, your tender hand, could
hold all four, could
press them to your sad heart,
your strong heart. Your
living lungs could
make of ragged breath
a prayer God feels
compelled to answer

and restore their
unblemished bodies, prick
their immense velvet ears, bring light
once more to their innocent eyes.

This you could do again and again,
where the ghosts of fawns haunt roadways,
where their unlived lives weight secret gulches.

Oh, how you would delight the does!

 

fawnforpost

 

Advertisements
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: