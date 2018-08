Megan Kimmel, 38, sprints to the finish of the 2018 Pikes Peak Marathon; her time of 4:15:04 beat the 1981 course record by 14 slim seconds. The race and its sister, the Pikes Peak Ascent, grace my little mountain town each August. They provide an unforgettable experience for runners, one I still dream — however implausibly — as I near 60 (new age group!). You can read an account of my 1999 Ascent, including an overview and history of the races, here.

Advertisements