In praise of cricket

Your small wisdom reverberates,
shames my garrulous tongue.
All the days of your brief life
remembering what all these years
I keep forgetting:
the primacy of song, the
power of song, the
totality of song, as if
we were made for nothing else.
You still my wasted words;
you mute my foolish mouth, which
henceforth shall only eat, which
henceforth shall only kiss.
And my body speak its
native tongue, the ridges
of my secret wings vibrating
with such fierce love I
burst wholly into song.
Oh – how enticing! To allow my body wings to vibrate in song! I’ll need some practice, after all these years denying wings altogether …
Beautiful image and recording too.
Really nice! And the recording. Added that perfect finishing touches to the post!
Very beautiful poem, Cate. Love the photos and the recorded sound of the cricket.
Thank you! This wee one — a snowy tree cricket — was in my basement a couple years ago, so I collected sound and photos before liberating him.
Well, you have done a brilliant job. I always love your photos and poems. They all exude the perfect combination of a scientist and literary soul. You have studied biology or similar. Haven’t you?
