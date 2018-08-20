In praise of cricket

Your small wisdom reverberates,

shames my garrulous tongue.

All the days of your brief life

remembering what all these years

I keep forgetting:

the primacy of song, the

power of song, the

totality of song, as if

we were made for nothing else.

You still my wasted words;

you mute my foolish mouth, which

henceforth shall only eat, which

henceforth shall only kiss.

And my body speak its

native tongue, the ridges

of my secret wings vibrating

with such fierce love I

burst wholly into song.

https://dl.dropboxusercontent.com/s/1kya5l5mpvlxxvu/chirrrrr1.mp3

Advertisements