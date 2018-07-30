I saw you there the night before,

a leggy black pearl against

the glossy white tub,

and made a note:

Spider. Remove before showering.

And the next morning remembered

too late,

and bore your sodden body to

the sunny deck rail where I

had meant to leave you, alive.

And lay you there gently, lifted

and lay you again,

shedding the water, and

once more, carefully.

Extended the fine filaments

of your eight legs, blew softly

on your corpse with sorry breath

that could not stir movement in the damp

mound of your perfect drowned body,

the book lungs and tracheal tubes

swamped and still.

And went back inside for a time,

wishing it otherwise, the day

barely underway and already

a hundred small wonders

dead all around, dead of

carelessness or meanness,

dead of forgetfulness.

Then wished to see you once more, even

lifeless on the rail,

where instead you now stood,

poised on segmented limbs,

your dry, risen body

shining in the sun,

your eight eyes again open

to the immense world,

your small pedipalps circling your hungry mouth,

and then walked away, restored, before I could ask:

Was there a white light?

Did you see them?

Did they greet you, ancient and familiar?

The mother who guarded your egg sac,

silken and tough, the siblings who

ballooned on gossamer into perilous air —

the ones who died before you, taken

by animals or

elements, by

indifference or cruelty,

by karma or kismet.

Did they fix you with

a thousand happy gazes, wave

their many legs in recognition, in

jubilation, welcoming you home, home

from a life where every moment a hundred

small wonders die, unseen and unmourned?

And in all their rejoicing, were they half

as glad, half as glad as I —

to feel one needless harm undone,

to watch the leggy black

pearl of your body walking

back into the world?

Advertisements