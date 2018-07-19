Unbecoming

Suddenly I find it odd that

my arms terminate in hands —

these firm and meaty pads,

the bony fingers extruded

in opposition to the outliers,

these peculiar thumbs.

Who designed these naked

anomalies, wrinkling and

weathering with the years?

Where are my clever paws, their

dexterous beauty, their

soft and ageless fur?

A word I have read

a thousand times skews

in repetition. Suddenly,

constellated letters are

strange to each other, new

and diffident neighbors unsure

if they belong together.

I want to host a potluck,

encourage them to

mingle, to

remember, to

say Oh, yes, now I recall you.

And Y, and possibly Q.

Even Q, so queer.

Otherwise, how may I speak?

having failed all

these years to learn the

immaculate language

of silence.

Or, forgotten it.

The latter, my cats say

in their native tongue,

stillness.

Silken and sympathetic

they watch, offer their

soft and beautiful hands to hold.

They are waiting for me to ghost

my faltering humanity, to forget

the bleakly sagging flesh the strangely

juxtaposed bone the fragmenting

byzantine brain the foolish

voluble tongue.

And open my sweetly

fanged mouth to

dawn’s damp air — profligate

with night smells —

to prick my animal ears to

life’s hushed and durable breath, to

prowl lightly this present earth

on my perfect velvet paws.

