A last request

I read recently that certain

cells go on without us, that

30 minutes postmortem,

or 48 hours, or 96,

genes transcript,

activity commences,

continues, increases.

Stem cells repair themselves for days. Weeks.

All this time I thought it enough

to run the living numbers:

three years since the skin

you last touched regenerated,

two and a half since

the red blood you heated

circulated these vessels

(also wholly recreated).

Certain white bloods cells rose

in your presence; others yielded.

Some were gone days after

you left; many linger yet.

Immunity is complicated.

The liver that shared our last drink expired two years ago.

Forty percent of my heart is new,

the best 40 percent, my brain

wants to say, my brain

that’s just the same.

Brains demand change yet

struggle to remake themselves.

Then grow bitter thinking

their magnificence mocked

by starfish who

even without brains

can rebuild essentials.

Still I thought I would make it,

in your long absence become

a completely new person before

I died, every cell sweetly

ignorant of you, virgins of

my perfectly refashioned heart.

Now this.

If they ask, then, decline

to identify the body.

No telling what trouble

I may yet get into, these blind

and busy remainders who

in last twilight still may find

a way to remember you.

Advertisements