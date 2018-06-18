The cows come home

at last, from others’

far-flung pastures,

where the grass

seemed greener

for a season.

And regard me with

their soft eyes, their

damp noses, their giant

gentle bodies,

tented flanks hollow

with the long journey,

their many stomachs rumbling.

They are more beautiful than I remembered.

I have waited so long, all

these years my pockets

full of grain.

