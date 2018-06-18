The cows come home

June 18, 2018 · by · in Uncategorized · 9 Comments

 

owsthisone

at last, from others’
far-flung pastures,
where the grass
seemed greener

for a season.

And regard me with
their soft eyes, their
damp noses, their giant
gentle bodies,
tented flanks hollow
with the long journey,
their many stomachs rumbling.

They are more beautiful than I remembered.

I have waited so long, all
these years my pockets
full of grain.

 

bettercloseup

 

Advertisements
Tags: , , , , , ,

9 comments

  1. As much cake as you want · · Reply

    Really lovely.

    Like

    1. Cate · · Reply

      Thank you.

      Liked by 1 person

  2. robert okaji · · Reply

    A beautiful poem! The last stanza is brilliant, bridged by that perfect, wistful “they are more beautiful than I remembered,” which says so much.

    Liked by 2 people

    1. Cate · · Reply

      Thanks, Bob, for this wonderful compliment, and your sustaining encouragement, which means so much. Now they’ll all be good, right? Oh …. never mind. 🙂

      Liked by 2 people

      1. robert okaji · · Reply

        Of course they’ll all be good! 😀

        Liked by 2 people

        1. Cate · ·

          You are endlessly a gentleman, dear Bob.

          Liked by 2 people

        2. robert okaji · ·

          Ha!

          Liked by 2 people

  3. jturnis · · Reply

    Oh my, that last stanza. This is a thing of beauty.

    In England, we kept hearing cautionary tales about cattle attacking hikers as they “carry on through the fields.” We need a different poem for the angry Angus!

    Liked by 2 people

    1. Cate · · Reply

      I can’t even say “angry angus.” 🙂

      Thanks for the affirming response, Jane; always an encouragement. Let us convene on my deck soon with libations, that I may hear your travel tales in the unabridged.

      Liked by 1 person

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: