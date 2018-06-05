We rose, I want to say,

became who you dreamed we

were. Realized our better

nature, I long to say,

because I want to see

you whole again.

But we have fallen farther than

your deadest imagining, and

your heads are always broken.

Jack’s skull perpetually

shatters in Dallas, shatters

into Jackie’s lap. It is shattering

backward through peril and possibility,

through nuclear warheads and Peace Corps.

It is shattering back to inauguration day, to

what you can do for your country.

It is shattering always,

even the start haunted by that

end, the fine cracks crazing his soft

cranium within Rose’s womb eight

years before Bobby began.

His head broken, too,

shards of dislocated bone

ruining the delicate brain

that rose from despair after

Dallas to call us to something better,

the mind that quelled a likely riot

the night King died, meeting

the anguish of that day

even in our sleep pain which cannot forget

falls drop by drop upon the heart

with the anguish of the ages, Aeschylus

crying up what light remained

until in our own despair against our will

comes wisdom through the awful grace of god.

A half-century gone and yet some

mornings I can scarcely rise for the

weight of his blood, his bright

blood spilling from the small

hole behind his ear, spilling

on the kitchen floor of

a Los Angeles hotel where

now stand schools that

commemorate his good head,

his intact head, and beneath it

the heart stopped by violence

that does not cease ignorance

that does not end darkness

that will not relent.

Where is my image of your unspoiled beauty,

the solace of remembering you once lived?

That you were possible; that we were.

For decades I recalled you whole:

You shone.

Brothers, where has my vision gone?

I cannot

I cannot see

I cannot see your heads unbroken.

