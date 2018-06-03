What we lost

June 3, 2018 · by · in Uncategorized · 6 Comments

National Public Radio’s excellent StoryCorps project aired a deeply touching segment on Friday, just ahead of the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy’s assassination.  The reflections of then 17-year-old busboy Juan Romeo, who attempted to comfort RFK seconds after he was shot, are a potent reminder of what we lost that night.

Click on the link to listen to Romero’s brief story:

https://www.npr.org/player/embed/615534723/616032009

 

borisyarolatimes

Photo by Boris Yaro/Los Angeles Times

Bobby Kennedy for President,  a new documentary series streaming on Netflix, is an enlightening and moving reminder for those of us alive in the ’60s,  and a powerful history lesson for those not.

6 comments

  1. smilecalm · · Reply

    sad, dear Cate!
    if only…. 😦

    1. Cate · · Reply

      If only ….

  2. batgurrl · · Reply

    OH my… RFK’s death so impacted my teenage life. I remember my mom took us on a vacation of the lifetime by taking the ferry from Vancouver Island to Price Rupert. Then we drove and camped our way back home for weeks.

    At some point I off in the woods built a little memorial for Bobby. so f’ing sad.

    I heard the NPR piece you are talking about and Juan gave RFK his rosary. Enough to break your heart on so much lost & Nixon who followed.

    Deep breath!! Deep Breath!!

    1. Cate · · Reply

      The vast psychic distance between pre-assassination days in this nation — JFK, MLK, finally RFK — and what seems possible in America today (let alone what we have become) is immeasurably sad and deeply disheartening. I feel it, too. Thanks for sharing your thoughts.

  3. Megha's World · · Reply

    Thanks for sharing this.

    1. Cate · · Reply

      You’re welcome.

