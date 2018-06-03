National Public Radio’s excellent StoryCorps project aired a deeply touching segment on Friday, just ahead of the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy’s assassination. The reflections of then 17-year-old busboy Juan Romeo, who attempted to comfort RFK seconds after he was shot, are a potent reminder of what we lost that night.
Click on the link to listen to Romero’s brief story:
https://www.npr.org/player/embed/615534723/616032009
Bobby Kennedy for President, a new documentary series streaming on Netflix, is an enlightening and moving reminder for those of us alive in the ’60s, and a powerful history lesson for those not.
Advertisements
sad, dear Cate!
if only…. 😦
LikeLike
If only ….
LikeLiked by 1 person
OH my… RFK’s death so impacted my teenage life. I remember my mom took us on a vacation of the lifetime by taking the ferry from Vancouver Island to Price Rupert. Then we drove and camped our way back home for weeks.
At some point I off in the woods built a little memorial for Bobby. so f’ing sad.
I heard the NPR piece you are talking about and Juan gave RFK his rosary. Enough to break your heart on so much lost & Nixon who followed.
Deep breath!! Deep Breath!!
LikeLike
The vast psychic distance between pre-assassination days in this nation — JFK, MLK, finally RFK — and what seems possible in America today (let alone what we have become) is immeasurably sad and deeply disheartening. I feel it, too. Thanks for sharing your thoughts.
LikeLike
Thanks for sharing this.
LikeLike
You’re welcome.
LikeLike