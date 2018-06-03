National Public Radio’s excellent StoryCorps project aired a deeply touching segment on Friday, just ahead of the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy’s assassination. The reflections of then 17-year-old busboy Juan Romeo, who attempted to comfort RFK seconds after he was shot, are a potent reminder of what we lost that night.

Click on the link to listen to Romero’s brief story:

https://www.npr.org/player/embed/615534723/616032009

Bobby Kennedy for President, a new documentary series streaming on Netflix, is an enlightening and moving reminder for those of us alive in the ’60s, and a powerful history lesson for those not.

Advertisements