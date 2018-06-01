Take the dawning sun, warm on your face.

Hold the icepack to your jaw.

Wait on the ibuprofen.

Consider:

What makes the morning fine?

Where is your current complaint,

your past grief, your future worry?

Where is your optional

suffering now?

Tooth 29 pulses in its damp

cave, throbs and recedes,

circles back, stabs.

Visits its neighbors,

ascends to your ear; speaks.

Tooth 29 has your number.

It counts

the painless moments wasted

by your sad imaginings. It numbers,

patiently, the endless occasions of

your squandered well-being.

How pallid the pain we conjure next

to the pain that conjures us.

Honor, then, your bicuspid;

praise your molar. Learn their

dark scripture; accept

their severe blessing.

They have your pain.

All of it.

Take true misery’s instruction:

Do not misplace it again.

When they release it, when they

lift their rooted feet from

your tender throat,

let it go, with all its

unworthy impersonations.

Do not call them back.

Remember the clarifying

window in which you

waited, considering

the ice pack, the ibuprofen,

what makes the morning fine.

