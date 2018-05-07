Perfect strangers

We dream a meeting place beyond

a cloakroom where we hang ourselves then

walk formless into air

lungs cannot breathe

and inhale deeply.

Beyond memory we remember and

run legless in ancient forests through

leavened light. Armless we swim in

primal water, cleansed, and

lacking tongues, say nothing.

Nothing needs saying,

not now, when “other” is a foolishness

the absence of which explains why

we do not touch with tender fingers

that do not extend from

separate wrists.

Instead, we feed each other cookies

that do not require mouths.

The good kind:

Chocolate chip.

***

When enough time has not passed, the

ordinary world calls us back. Conjured

against our soft will, we fade in

with reluctant ears, helix

incus, cochlea arising as

the air begins to clamor and

trillions of cells coalesce: flesh and

bone and muscle, blood

and tissue, organs

cohering, the coarse elegance of

physical disposition reasserting itself.

The sheathing of our separate skins.

Within our budding brains

synapses potentiate, fire

and it commences:

interpreting, naming, judging.

Weighting the weightless, shaping

the soft curves of our innocent

lips into the word we had forgotten.

The gravity of gathering

form tugs us back through the

cloakroom, still hanging where

we left ourselves while time stopped,

still hanging for the instant it takes

my new brain to choose

my new hands to grasp

and

I am putting you on;

I am putting you on.

