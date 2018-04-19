O, you champion!

Offering your lithe and silken

palm to the unscrupulous air, the

sum of your long, invisible efforts

emerged from winter’s sleep:

The cupped green sepals,

the rising pistil;

the delicate stamen,

capped with the soft anther

that carries your posterity.

The perennial turning of

your petaled face

toward lethal possibility:

The late frost.

The violent wind and pelting rain.

The reckless squirrel; the careless bird.

Or

the unmade promise, fulfilled:

Warm mild days into which you

open and open to the plump

thighs of bees saddled

with your golden pollen.

The benign neglect of

every mischief.

O, you champion!

The high-stakes gamble of your

fleeting existence, the willing leap

into netless air. The calm courage of

your perfect presence in the

capricious window of your uncertain life.

All you are, given to any fate.

O, you champion!

