O, you champion!
Offering your lithe and silken
palm to the unscrupulous air, the
sum of your long, invisible efforts
emerged from winter’s sleep:
The cupped green sepals,
the rising pistil;
the delicate stamen,
capped with the soft anther
that carries your posterity.
The perennial turning of
your petaled face
toward lethal possibility:
The late frost.
The violent wind and pelting rain.
The reckless squirrel; the careless bird.
Or
the unmade promise, fulfilled:
Warm mild days into which you
open and open to the plump
thighs of bees saddled
with your golden pollen.
The benign neglect of
every mischief.
O, you champion!
The high-stakes gamble of your
fleeting existence, the willing leap
into netless air. The calm courage of
your perfect presence in the
capricious window of your uncertain life.
All you are, given to any fate.
O, you champion!
Hi Cate: This is a beautiful poem! I’m re-blogging it in my blog to share it with more readers, I hope you don’t mind? Let me know. Amira
Beautiful
Thank you.
