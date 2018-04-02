The wind howls in the dark

and up the hill she scatters,

the light grey feathers touched

with chestnut, specked by blood

and blown, blown now,

everywhere and nowhere.

The bobcat killed her here,

after taking her from the yard

while I sat in the basement 20

yards away, watching a movie.

Unhearing, unseeing, complacent.

Never imagining

the stealthy power, the lethal grace,

the flawless hunter’s intelligence that

mocked the fence and the daylight,

the safety I’d presumed.

My small hen Ellie, whose cheeks erupted

in feathery whispers

beneath a crimson comb,

who laid pale green eggs,

who charmed me with her sweet diffidence.

The bright eyes dimming,

the soft whistle of her voice receding,

the effortless beauty dismantling.

The signs I followed minutes

later, tumbling up the rocky deer path

twisting through scrub oak breathless

and desperate, chasing

her disappearing life.

A hundred yards; sixty seconds.

Three hundred beats of her good hen heart;

ninety of my own in the slower cadence of

human panic, hammering through thickening air

to the pile of familiar feathers:

All they spoke, in silence;

the organic force of their disposition.

Meet me in heaven, I say to her.

Meet me in heaven with the years of

hens I have loved for their glorious forms,

their quiet industry, their uncomplicated affection.

Find them in the growing flock I can no longer feed,

feathers tight and immaculate on their perfect bird bodies.

When my time comes, meet me in heaven.

