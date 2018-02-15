Westminster for cats

My laptop support team, Twigs White Oval on Black (informally known as “Spot”) and Twigs Voluminous Fluffiness (informally known as “Puff” ) have lately been chafing over all the attention given that other species via the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, which concluded Tuesday in New York.

The televised annual spectacle this year involved 2,882 canines representing 202 recognized breeds – including something called a Lagotto Romagnolo – competing in apparently arbitrary divisions including sporting, non-sporting, herding and agility. And, to top it all off, a Best of Show competition, won by an aggressively fluffy bichon friese named Flynn, whose competition included Biggie the pug.

(A few years back, Best of Show went to a beagle — a beagle! — named Tastins Lookin for Trouble. Seriously?)

At this morning’s story meeting, the three of us decided that some sort of rebuttal is in order, and hereby present you with a curated collection of mostly mutt cats performing in randomly determined divisions.

Best in class, sporting (team agility):

Best in class, non-sporting (outdoors):

Best in class, non-sporting (indoors):

Best in class, non-sporting (lifetime achievement):

Best in class, team performance with another species:

And, finally, our choice for Best of Show, the incomparable Stubby Tail Lookin for Trouble Deadpan Diva, informally known as “Maru”:

The original version of this post appeared in 2015.

