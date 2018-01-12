When I grow up

January 12, 2018

Foster kitten Buffy studies a caracal as it descends from an acrobatic leap. The African wild cat can jump 10 feet into the air to snag birds in flight. Buffy can jump 10 inches into the air and land squarely on her brother Spike.

buffyandspike

  1. astrea333 · · Reply

    Love!
    And Spike and Buffy were a match made in – er – hell?

    1. Cate · · Reply

      Indeed! But somehow I always related more to Spike than Angel; he was more complex, and so vulnerable at the core. Not that I got hooked on a fantastical TV series about vampires (but so much more) or anything. 🙂

