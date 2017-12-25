Soundscape

Their talent; my wish. Mel Tormé and Judy Garland, The Judy Garland Christmas Show, 1963.
sweet monochrome
memories & music!
wishing even more
happiness 🙂
Love and joy to you and yours, Cate!
Thanks, Steph. I hope it’s been a peaceful day for you.
It has been. Relaxed and easy, which is what we wanted. Hope your day was peaceful as well.
Love and joy to you and yours, Cate!
Thanks, Steph. I hope it’s been a peaceful day for you.
It has been. Relaxed and easy, which is what we wanted. Hope your day was peaceful as well.
