Soundscape

December 25, 2017 · by · in Uncategorized · 4 Comments

 

 

melandjudy

Their talent; my wish. Mel Tormé and Judy Garland, The Judy Garland Christmas Show, 1963.

Advertisements
Tags: , , , , , ,

4 comments

  1. smilecalm · · Reply

    sweet monochrome
    memories & music!
    wishing even more
    happiness 🙂

    Like

  2. curioussteph · · Reply

    Love and joy to you and yours, Cate!

    Like

    1. Cate · · Reply

      Thanks, Steph. I hope it’s been a peaceful day for you.

      Liked by 1 person

      1. curioussteph · · Reply

        It has been. Relaxed and easy, which is what we wanted. Hope your day was peaceful as well.

        Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: