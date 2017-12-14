Tradition

December 14, 2017 · by · in Uncategorized · 5 Comments

 

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“Jingle Bells” by Benny Goodman and his Orchestra, 1935.  This post was originally published in December 2015.

5 comments

  1. Theanne aka magnoliamoonpie · · Reply

    When I was a kid, baking sugar cookies was a family tradition…everyone participated…Mom, Dad, Sister and I 🙂 Love Benny Goodman’s “Jingle Bells” 🙂

    1. Cate · · Reply

      Yes, it’s wonderful, isn’t it? Glad this brought back some good memories for you.

      1. Theanne aka magnoliamoonpie · · Reply

        Of course nobody including me made Christmas cookies as good as my Mom’s. I have no idea where her recipe came from, her Mom maybe. Of course they were baked in a wood stove oven so maybe that was the magic touch 🙂

  2. Susan Lukwago · · Reply

    Yummy yummy! These are the cookies you made. This is the process! Especially love your cats and their cookie facsimiles … then a feathered friend and her facsimile. The cookies look yummy, based on the ingredients and the pictures of the finished product. And the Benny Goodman music is the perfect background … did you have that one while you baked? Thank you Cate. Great attention to detail – pictures and perfect music.

    1. Cate · · Reply

      Glad you enjoyed it. And yes, I listened to Christmas carols from the ’30s and ’40s — maybe a few from the ’50s –as I baked. There may have been a little dancing, too. Benny Goodman’s rendition of “Jingle Bells” is hard to beat. 🙂

