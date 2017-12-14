Tradition
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
“Jingle Bells” by Benny Goodman and his Orchestra, 1935. This post was originally published in December 2015.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Tags: audio
, baking
, Benny Goodman
, cats
, chickens
, Christmas
, cookies
, holidays
, humor
, music
, photography
, seasonal
, sound
When I was a kid, baking sugar cookies was a family tradition…everyone participated…Mom, Dad, Sister and I 🙂 Love Benny Goodman’s “Jingle Bells” 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, it’s wonderful, isn’t it? Glad this brought back some good memories for you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of course nobody including me made Christmas cookies as good as my Mom’s. I have no idea where her recipe came from, her Mom maybe. Of course they were baked in a wood stove oven so maybe that was the magic touch 🙂
LikeLike
Yummy yummy! These are the cookies you made. This is the process! Especially love your cats and their cookie facsimiles … then a feathered friend and her facsimile. The cookies look yummy, based on the ingredients and the pictures of the finished product. And the Benny Goodman music is the perfect background … did you have that one while you baked? Thank you Cate. Great attention to detail – pictures and perfect music.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Glad you enjoyed it. And yes, I listened to Christmas carols from the ’30s and ’40s — maybe a few from the ’50s –as I baked. There may have been a little dancing, too. Benny Goodman’s rendition of “Jingle Bells” is hard to beat. 🙂
LikeLike