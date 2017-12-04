Soundscape

December 4, 2017

 

 

 

purr

  Michele Sproull

    Kitten line up!

    Cate

      Good thing I have long legs.

  curioussteph

    Motor Kittens!

    Cate

      I know; I need to find a way to harness all that good energy. But maybe I already am, in sharing my lap and their contentment. Thanks for reading, Steph.

      curioussteph

        I think so. It was just right for me as I was finishing writing my memorial post for my old boy, Jules.

